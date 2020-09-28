When looking for a nuclear waste repository in Germany, the Gorleben salt dome in Lower Saxony is completely out of the running. Gorleben is not identified as a so-called sub-area in a highly anticipated interim report by the Federal Agency for Final Storage, as the German Press Agency learned from regional circles.

The “Spiegel” had previously reported. According to the magazine, Bavarian regions are now on the list of possible locations for the first time. The report with regions that are fundamentally eligible for a nuclear waste repository according to geological criteria is presented by the Federal Association for Final Storage in Berlin this Monday morning.

However, the so-called interim report for sub-areas is by no means linked to a preliminary determination of a location. Nevertheless, the debate about the final disposal of highly radioactive nuclear waste should get going – especially in the areas that are now to be examined more closely.

As required by law, the report lists regions “which are likely to have favorable geological conditions for the safe disposal of radioactive waste”. Other factors, such as the population density in the regions, have not yet been taken into account – this will be done in further steps. Therefore there should still be quite a few and sometimes quite large areas. It will only become more specific in the coming years.

The search is on for the best place to store highly radioactive nuclear waste as safely as possible for a million years. The repository is to be built underground in salt, clay or crystalline, i.e. above all granite. The location should be found in 2031, and containers with radioactive waste are to be stored underground from 2050.

After a long period of trouble about the Gorleben salt dome, the search for a repository was completely restarted. Starting with a “white map”, on which every location is basically an option, possible locations are now gradually narrowed down according to scientific criteria.

Gorleben is considered “politically burned”

In the end, however, politicians should then make the decision about the location – based on the scientific findings. Citizens, communities and organizations can get involved in the process through various formats.

Above all, there is trouble around Gorleben – some have long been calling for the salt dome to be excluded from the search as “politically burned”. But the Bavarian state government has also caused anger because it questions the search process and insists that the underground in Bavaria is not suitable. Both call the principle of the “white map” into question, which is only gradually narrowed down on the basis of measurable criteria.

“Now it’s time for science”

The Greens, among others, insist on this principle, whose roots also lie in the anti-nuclear movement. “Now is the first time science is on the train and you should also leave it alone,” said Bundestag parliamentary group Vice Oliver Krischer of the dpa. In the Gorleben case, there was primarily a political decision. In the 1970s it was decided to set up a repository there. That is why “a region almost completely rebelled”. The Green Atom expert Sylvia Kotting-Uhl called on Bavaria’s government to support the process constructively. “As one of the largest producers of nuclear waste, the responsibility to run off the dust shows a lack of moral competence,” she said.

Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) told the “Rheinische Post” that the nuclear phase-out is and will remain a done deal, and the search for a repository is a joint task. With a view to the presentation of the interim report, Schulze said that geology decides which location it will be in the end. “Political considerations don’t matter. I expect all politicians to take responsibility now – for this societal task and for the jointly desired process. ” (dpa)