We have Gorka Otxoa (San Sebastián, 1979) labeled in the category of ‘good uncle’. The actor, who starred in the entertaining ‘Pagafantas’, has specialized in innocent and tender characters. That is why it is a pleasure to see his work in the skin of Morte, the rude and mysterious fisherman who gives life in ‘Paraíso’, that ‘Stranger Things’ to the Spanish and in the nineties that starts when three girls disappear in a disco and that Movistar + broadcasts on Fridays.

– How did you come across the project?

–The management of The Mediapro Studios called me precisely to test the main character, which is what Iñaki does. I already did the test with the director, that this does not usually happen, and they recorded shots from different points of view, as if we were filming a sequence; Before we had done table work … Come on, the most complete and calmest casting I have ever done and, at the time, when they were defining the characters, they called me and told me that for that character no, but that there was another character for me .

–He’s Morte, a tough guy, who doesn’t have much to do with the roles we usually see him in.

-Yes, it’s very nice because it’s very different from what I’ve done up to now and it’s very far from what I’ve been seen to do and even from me as a person and for an actor that’s very interesting and fun.

– Is it difficult to take that step? What do you take into account for this other type of records? And above all, does that lack of variety affect you, or do you want to work, period?

– To me, what I like is to get into different characters and everything that is to get out of what you have done the most because it is a joy and it is to get out of your comfort zone and experiment and try … How he is such a rude and so cold and at times with aggressive points, which is something that is far removed from the tender and innocent characters, as it is a gift. What worries me is, in the end, telling interesting stories.

– What was it that attracted you about the project?

-Everything. It seemed very original and disruptive to me: the mix of genres and registers that the series itself has, fantasy and science fiction. But he also talks a lot about friendship, first loves, the passage from adolescence to maturity, things that are universal but told through genres that we are not very used to seeing in Spain. Of course, it had to be done with a lot of money and means and with a director who was clear about it, because if he had not stayed in a failed attempt. As soon as I knew that Fernando González Molina was inside, that he has sucked those movies and series from the eighties and nineties, I knew it was going to be a marvel. In fact, I have only seen the first two episodes because the rest I want to see on the big screen and well.

–Science fiction is not widely used in Spain. Why?

– One of the reasons, without a doubt, is that it is more expensive to do. It is easier to do a series without effects, more traditional and manners, than to go to science fiction. Thanks to the platforms, which have more money to bet on series and which can also internationalize them later, it is easier. In a general television, a series like this could not be done.

– For some time now it seems that it is time to claim the nineties. Does that mean that the turra of the eighties is over? Will we who passed our adolescence in the nineties be just as heavy?

–That’s what I was going to tell you, now comes the nineties turra (laughs). It is unavoidable. The people who grew up in those years are the ones who are now creating.

– Has it been very shocking to go back to those years? Is it nostalgic?

-It is not something that characterizes me thinking about the past, but it was inevitable and it was a great trip to put on my clothes, see the cars, the sets, the Gameboy, the VHS, be in an arcade … I totally moved back to my times young men and yes, the art is very careful and achieved and that helps a lot to travel as a spectator.

–He has also shot ‘A Private Affair’ for Amazon. Does the irruption of the platforms have something negative?

–Man, there is a fact and it is that the cinema is going through one of the worst moments in its history and I believe that the fact that on the platforms you can see what you want when you want and for a lower price because it is not going to benefit, obviously. I think that cinema as we know it has a lot less time left than we think, which is very sad.

–He has no problem often meaning himself on social networks. Has that caused you any problems?

– I measure what I say because you have to be very careful, everything is taken out of context and there is a lot of hatred and a lot of viscerality in the networks. So yes, there are things that I keep quiet about and that I measure, without a doubt. Fortunately, I have never had a problem with it.