The Carabinieri of the Monfalcone Company have implemented a precautionary order, issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Gorizia, which ordered the measure of house arrest against two teachers of a nursery school in Ronchi dei Legionari (Go), seriously suspected , in various capacities, of the crime of mistreatment of minors within the institution. The investigations, which started in December 2023, were started following a report, addressed to the military, of repeated pulling by teaching staff against a child with a disability.

After the first testimonial information acquired by the investigators, at the disposal of the judicial authority, intense investigative activities were carried out, especially of a technical nature in the rooms where minors usually entertain themselves for educational and recreational activities, which made it possible to document several episodes of mistreatment, according to the reconstruction of the investigators, carried out by the suspects almost daily towards the minor, very often also in front of other children.

The frequency and intensity of the violence, both physical, such as pushes, tugs and slaps, and psychological – from shouting to reproaches often peppered with swear words and expletives – led the investigators to accelerate the investigations and to make a request for a precautionary measure to the investigating judge, which also recognized the existence of the precautionary need for the risk of recurrence of the suspected mistreatment.