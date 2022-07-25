Home page politics

The guests at “Anne Will” (ARD) on July 24th, 2022. © ARD media library (screenshot)

Katrin Göring-Eckardt and Norbert Röttgen get into a fight with Anne Will. The reason: energy policy. For Bavaria, the Greens have a reprimand.

Berlin – Russian gas has been flowing through Nord Stream 1 again since Thursday – but not enough. And there is still the danger that Russian President Vladimir Putin will turn off the tap completely. Germany would not be prepared for this, “because we are far from saving enough,” as Anne Will stated at the beginning of her program. There is still a lack of alternatives to Russian gas. “How does Germany manage the energy transition?” is the topic of the ARD talk round.

The Chancellor’s promise “You’ll never walk alone” is initially the focus. “Did he make an absolute promise he can’t keep?” Will wants to know. time-Journalist Petra Pinzler actually assumes that Olaf Scholz promised too much. Scholz suggests that the state can cope with the crisis, a “we mood” has not yet been created. In Pinzler’s view, the approach must be: “We as a state have a problem and the government cannot do everything for you.”

“Anne Will” – these guests discussed with:

Katrin Goering-Eckardt (Greens) – Vice-President of the Bundestag

– Vice-President of the Bundestag Nina Scheer (SPD) – Energy and climate policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group

– Energy and climate policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) – faction vice in the Bundestag

– faction vice in the Bundestag Norbert Röttgen (CDU) – former Federal Environment Minister and foreign politician

– former Federal Environment Minister and foreign politician Petra Pinzler – time-journalist

SPD energy expert Nina Scheer defends Scholz’s approach. Asked about a possible discrepancy between the Chancellor’s promise and the warnings from Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), who said the state was reaching its financial limits, Scheer contradicted: “There will be further relief measures. But we have to come to an understanding. It may be understandable that a finance minister is trying to keep the money together.” Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (FDP) leans forward and grins: “Nobody knows that better than Olaf Scholz.” Scholz, who was finance minister himself from 2018 to 2021.

“Anne Will” (ARD) on Putin’s gas: Röttgen tears apart Scholz’ policy

But only when Norbert Röttgen (CDU) has his say does the discussion pick up speed. “We have to be clear about what the dimension is. It’s not about energy policy, it’s about the war that Putin is waging.” Röttgen continues: “The context is not: we are now thinking up a good energy policy. Unfortunately, no. The context is: Putin is fighting this war”. Scholz not only lacks communication, but also action. “No,” interjects Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens), at the same time Lambsdorff calls out: “That’s not true.”

And as if Röttgen had lured Göring-Eckardt out of his reserve, the Bundestag Vice President launched into a sweeping attack: “I wanted to say something about Mr. Röttgen’s forgetfulness,” she begins. Röttgen had just spoken about omissions in the previous months. “I really think it would be the moment for you to say here tonight that we have neglected to ensure that we have more renewable energy for so long. We have failed to make ourselves independent of Putin for so long. That was their reign when they were Environment Ministers. That’s the least you have to be honest about.” At the same time, Göring-Eckardt was upset by the accusation that there was a lack of action. “We decided so much – weren’t you there?”

Speed ​​limit dispute with “Will”: Lambsdorff causes amazement – ​​irrelevant symbol topic?

When asked about potential savings, Pinzler talks about the speed limit. Lambsdorff groans. “It’s a symbolic issue that’s irrelevant,” he says. Big eyes all around. Pinzler says that the speed limit is no longer discussed as to what it brings: “It has become an identity-political issue.”

Lambsdorff replies: “It’s a small topic. We have a war in Eastern Europe and we are talking about the speed limit.” However, the discussion remains heated. As a liberal-thinking person, he is bothered by “a regulation for everyone, all the time, across the country,” says the FDP politician. “And what about red traffic lights?” asks Pinzler. Lambsdorff jumps out of his skin: “What kind of comparison is that? Not only does he have a limp, he’s already in a wheelchair.” For Pinzler, on the other hand, it’s clear: “You still haven’t understood the seriousness of the situation.”

At the end of the show, Will asks the guests if the three remaining nuclear power plants will have their operating lives extended. The nuclear accident in Fukushima happened during Röttgen’s tenure as Minister for the Environment. At that time, Angela Merkel’s government decided to end the life of German nuclear power plants. “The unresolved problem of the disposal of radioactive waste remains,” says Röttgen, “but now we have a special situation.” You have to be prepared for the fact that the gas supply breaks down. The three remaining nuclear power plants generated six percent of the electricity demand. “This gap should be closed by gas, this is now breaking away”. That is why Röttgen is in favor of keeping the power plants connected to the grid for another three years.

Göring-Eckardt attests to a “specifically Bavarian problem”. There, there was hardly any interest in wind energy, relying almost exclusively on solar energy. “In winter there is less sun than in summer,” says Göring-Eckardt. Pinzler therefore assumes that one of the three nuclear power plants will continue to run: “The one in Bavaria. They probably hoped that the electricity would just come out of the socket.”

Conclusion of the “Anne Will” talk

At the beginning of the show, Anne Will would like to go deeper into whether Olaf Scholz promises too much. Your guests only half-heartedly accept the question. Only when it comes to the speed limit in the further course, the discussion picks up speed. The future of Germany’s nuclear power plants also provides explosive fuel. (Christopher Heuser)