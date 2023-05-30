a gorilla has caused terror to the inhabitants of Tezontepec Villagein the state of Hidalgo, since several people have reported that they have seen him walking freely through the streets, the local authorities.

This Monday, the authorities through their social networks confirmed the presence of the gorilla in the streets of Tezontepec Villagefor which he has asked for the help of the residents for his capture.

Likewise, they reported that the animal was captured on a video, which put people near the place on more alert, for which reason it has been requested that any information about the gorillabe shared with the authorities.

It is believed that the gorilla escaped from one of the wildlife parks located in the area, however, it is not yet known exactly where it belongs.

The mayor’s office of Villa de Tezontepec, you have mentioned that the origin of the gorilla is unknown; although unofficially it transpired that the gorilla He escaped from the State of Mexico, reported Reporte Índigo.

They ask for help to locate the gorilla

The Town Hall of Villa de Tezontepechas asked the public to be careful, in case you find him near your homes, do not approach him and call the authorities:

“We request your collaboration to report in case of finding a Gorilla that is lost in the Municipality of Villa de Tezontepec”, published the city council through its official social media account.

And he added to the alert message that in case of sighting it, the population should contact the Civil Protection numbers 743-741-0131 or the emergency number.

