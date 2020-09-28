In the zoo of Madrid, a gorilla attacked an employee of the institution, as a result of which the woman received serious injuries. This was announced on Sunday, September 27, on the Madrid emergency page on Twitter.

…@SAMUR_PC traslada grave al Clínico a una cuidadora del Zoo de 46 años que ha sido atacada por un gorila. @policiademadrid se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del accidente. pic.twitter.com/7fZmkvXSU5 – Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 27, 2020

As told in the Spanish department, the 46-year-old victim was “a member of the zoo staff.” After being attacked by a gorilla, she was hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as serious. As the TV channel notes “360” with reference to foreign media outlets, the victim was diagnosed with a craniocerebral injury, injuries in the chest area, as well as various fractures.

It is not yet known why the animal attacked a person. Madrid police have launched an investigation into the incident, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

On September 18, it was reported that a Himalayan bear bit mushroom pickers in the Khabarovsk Territory. The victims were treated, the injuries were not serious.