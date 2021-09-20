The former RaiSport journalist entered the House of Canale 5 and his attitudes with the former black cat have troubled viewers

He was one of the best known journalists of RaiSport, but after his experience as a journalist he is now a showman. Amedeo Goria entered the house of the Big Brother Vipwith the name of ‘casanova’ after what was told by his wife and daughter, competitors in the previous edition of the program. In these hours the web has lashed out at the former sports journalist for the attitudes he assumed with Ainette Stephens, one of the competitors in the program. The advances against the roommate would be insistent. Indeed, during the live shows of the GF, the spectators would have noticed that he, while he was in bed with her, would have taken the opportunity to change the underwear and comments and criticisms rained down on social networks. So much so that his daughter Guenda intervened to answer the followers: “But where would the scandal be. It seems like a heavy witch hunt with no irony. ” The journalist’s daughter, had by Mariateresa Ruta, also spoke of the father’s ‘strong erotic nature’ towards women. She had to reply to those who, defending him, spoke to her about violence and harassment against women.

However, the too exaggerated advances of the journalist also annoyed the former black cat of the ‘Mercante in Fiera’ who put the record straight: “Amedeo, you know that, even if we know each other very little, I have a crazy respect for you. You are a very intelligent man and it shows that you are a good person. But let’s avoid misunderstandings, no hands here and no hands there “. “I stroked your back … Not even your back? “, he replied, while he was with her on the sofa. She insisted on getting him to stay in his place: “This game between us was born like this and it’s okay, but I would like to avoid it being misunderstood since we sleep together. Yesterday you almost kissed me.“, concluded the show-girl. The people of the web were divided between those who ask for a disqualification for the sports journalist and those who support him. Certainly his attitude was not appreciated by the girlfriend he left out of the house. Vera Miales first snapped against the Stephens (“Enough to provoke him, by dint of banging his ass and tits in his face, he can hardly restrain himself”) and then against the boyfriend: “Dear Amedeo, the game is good when it doesn’t last long. You are making me pass for a happy cuckold in front of half of Italy. Now calm down and respect our relationship”.

In short, chaos broke out at Big Brother a few days after Signorini’s speech on politically correct. Some words had offended the public and had asked the disqualification of Ricciarelli for using them. The director of CHI, host of the program, had asked whoever watches the GF to enjoy the show and pass on certain things. But in the face of Goria’s attitudes, a crawl space has been generated that has even led to talk of harassment and then will the journalist be disqualified?

September 20, 2021 (change September 20, 2021 | 13:22) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...