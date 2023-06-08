Publisher Wired Productions and development studio Angry Demon Studio have released a gameplay trailers Of Gori: Cuddly Carnage on the occasion of the Guerrilla Collective. You can see it below:

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is in development with Unreal Engine 5 and has been awarded the Epic MegaGrant. It’s a third-person hack ‘n’ slash game set in a futuristic world full of mutant toys. Gori, the cat protagonist, must use his lethal hoverboard to save his friends from certain death.

Let’s find out what they are personages who will be part of Gori’s adventure: “Come and meet the team. First of all, there’s FRANK, your hoverboard with its own conscience and razor sharp. Then there’s CH1-P, an AI modular who does nothing but moan as you take out hordes of depraved toys. And then there’s the star of the game, Gori, the most adorable and badass cat in the world.”

THE enemies are just as brutal: “This cuddly team is drawn into a battle that has wiped out humans and devastated everything on earth that wasn’t cute and cuddly enough for the Adorable Army: a horde of bloodthirsty, mutant toys that only YOU can eliminate!”

The characteristics game talk about:

• A fast-paced, third-person, carnage-packed skate-and-slash.

• A futuristic world tainted by the Adorable Army.

• Immersive (and adorable) environments.

• Music that adapts and reacts to your actions and playstyle.

• Intense destruction, brutal combat and an entire world to tear apart.