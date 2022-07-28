The piece is the only one of its kind available for private ownership.

A rare Gorgosaurus skeleton has sold for $6 million at an auction organized by the house. Sotheby’s this Thursday (28.Jul.2022), in New York. The name of the purchaser of the piece was not disclosed.

The initial bid offered was $3.8 million. Sotheby’s expected to attract bids of up to US$8 million on the first piece of its kind put up for auction. In total, there are 20 examples in museum collections.

Gorgosaurus lived 76 million years ago. The species belongs to the Tyrannosaurid family and is almost 3 meters tall and 6.7 meters wide. Paleontologists believe the species was faster and more ferocious than Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Despite having spent 15 million years on Earth, Gorgosaurus is less well known than T-Rex, which lived for 2.5 million years.

The skeleton was found in 2018 in the Judith River Formation in Montana State and has 79 bone elements.

The piece has been on public display since July 21 at Sotheby’s gallery in Manhattan, New York. In a video released by the company, it is possible to see the assembly of the skeleton for the exhibition.

Watch:

Measuring 10 feet tall and 22 feet long, meet the first ever #Gorgosaurus skeleton to be offered at auction. 🦖 watch as our #Dinosaur is put together in our #SothebysNewYork galleries, open for viewing 21 July ahead of its sale in our #GeekWeek auction 28 July. pic.twitter.com/dqR9oIUh16 — Sotheby’s (@Sothebys) July 5, 2022

The sale of Gorgosaurus is the 2nd sale of a skeleton made by Sotheby’s. In 1997, the house sold one of the most complete skeletons of a Tyrannosaurus Rex ever found for $8.3 million.

The species was named after collector Sue Hendrickson and was the most valuable fossil ever sold at auction. The piece is displayed in Field Museumin Chicago.