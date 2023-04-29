In The Age of Women Suzanna Jansen describes the twentieth century through the eyes of women. Together with journalist Rachel van de Pol, she investigates its legacy in our time. In no other century has women changed as much as in the twentieth century. Why did it take so long for women to get the right to vote and what does that say about the role of women in the political arena? Women and men today have roughly the same rights, but that has only been the case for a very short time. This fact has a major influence on the ratio between men and women. In this podcast you will hear that the equality between men and women is far from always equal.

The Age of Women social history VBK Audio Lab Decrease from +- 40 minutes.