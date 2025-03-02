The trainer Vincent Kompany is known for his conscientious preparations for the game. Since he was serving at FC Bayern, the meeting was lined up at the session, and in one of these sessions the Munich professionals recently got to see Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. The players learned what they may have already knew: that Nübel has recently hung the ball far forward, because the Stuttgart there are now offering the almost two meter striker Nick Woltemade; However, that Nübel much prefers to choose the risky short pass, and that for this purpose the most ball -safe players accommodate him to his own penalty area.