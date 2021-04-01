Ukrainian journalist and TV presenter Dmitry Gordon, on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, threatened Russia with a partisan war and an “unprecedented rebuff” in the event of an offensive operation in Donbass. The broadcast is available in Youtube…

At the same time, according to him, such a development of events is unlikely, since in Moscow “there are no fools” who understand the consequences of unleashing a war on Ukrainian territory. “If they stick in here, the ground will shoot. And if coffins go to Russia, I think that [президенту России Владимиру] Putin will have to explain this somehow. And what will he explain? ” – said Gordon.

The journalist added that in such a scenario, NATO countries would immediately react to the actions, “cutting in sanctions” and thereby forcing Moscow to analyze the situation.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ilya Kiva, predicted an irrevocable loss of Donbass to Kiev due to violations of human rights in the country and the collapse of the economy. “On the other side of the demarcation line, every day there are fewer and fewer people who want to return home,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.