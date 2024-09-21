Gordon Schnieder quickly attracted attention in the Rhineland-Palatinate CDU, which has been in crisis for a long time, due to his political talent. After many years of volunteering in politics in the district council and as mayor of his hometown of Birresborn in the Eifel, he was elected to the state parliament with a direct mandate in the 2016 and 2021 elections. He became deputy parliamentary group leader, initially chairman of the CDU in the important Ahr Valley investigation committee and then general secretary of the state party.