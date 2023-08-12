Gordon Ramsay goes crazy and uses an Aston Martin Valkyrie as a 3 million euro sandwich maker.

A grilled cheese sandwich is perhaps the simplest tasty baking there is. Two slices of bread, a slice of cheese and you already have a nice stomach filling. Extra dressing can be done in anything you can stuff between your slices of bread and the cheese, though ham is a popular choice.

Sandwich iron

You can also prepare a sandwich in several ways. A sandwich maker is of course the best option, but you can also leave it in the oven for a while. Even a frying pan can be a good way to warm up your sandwich. Basically anything that gets hot can be a sandwich maker. With that in mind, chef Gordon Ramsay has probably used the most extreme sandwich maker ever.

Valkyrie as a sandwich maker

Because what gets hot, for example, is the engine compartment of an Aston Martin Valkyrie. Gordon Ramsay, who presumably owns the Valkyrie (but we can’t quite figure this out), kept the Aston’s V12 working hard on the track while he put a wrapped cheese sandwich on the engine. Enough time for the sandwiches to toast and for the cheese to melt. Actually a great idea: first a nice ride in a thick circuit car and then enjoy a toasted sandwich.

We were allowed to enjoy the most expensive grilled sandwich in the world via Ramsay’s TikTok. Incidentally, this is not the first time that cooking on a car engine has been done by Gordon Ramsay, he was also allowed to enjoy an engine-cooked three-course dinner at an old recording of TopGear.

