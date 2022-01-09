Gordon Murray Automotive is ready to present its new creation on January 27th, with a digital unveil. The car will be a GT with supercar lines and will be called T.33, alongside the already existing T.50. The renowned engineer and designer, responsible for the creation of several highly successful Formula 1 cars, who took to the track with the Brabham and McLaren colors, is always the main ‘mind’ behind the projects of what is in effect a small car manufacturer. He is also the father of McLaren F1, of which T.50 is precisely the natural succession.

On what we will see under the name T.33 there is very little information. We only know that Dario Franchises, a driver capable of winning the Indianapolis 500 three times, was involved in the project. Furthermore, it can be deduced, from the hashtags used in the social posts to launch the presentation, that the car will be with an internal combustion engine, it will be equipped with a V-12 cylinder and a manual gearbox.

The new supercar (or hypercar, according to the hashtags) by Gordon Murray Automotive it will be built in the new Highams Park production facility, in Windlesham in British Surrey. Work to raise the structures is expected to begin soon. £ 50 million has been invested in this new plant, which will also serve as the headquarters: it will also have a test track, a design and development building, customer service offices and various other services nearby. .

Gordon Murray said: “I am confident that our supercars and our new ‘home’ will change the rules of the game in the British car industry. We will be setting a lot of milestones over the next couple of years, but the most important will be at the end of this January when we showcase our new supercar. We are all really excited to reveal such a significant car for our history“.