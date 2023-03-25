Intel and the Betty Moor Foundation have announced that Gordon Moorefounder of intel and creator of Moore’s law, died at the age of 94. The press release from the two companies says that the man died peacefully in Hawaii, surrounded by his family.

Moore co-founded Intel with his longtime friend Robert Noyce in 1968. Moore’s Law predates the company’s founding. It was formulated in 1965. Moore claimed that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit (IC) would double every 12 months (from 18-24 after the 1975 reformulation). In other words, the density of transistors inside integrated circuits would double approximately every two years, leading to an increase in computer processing power and a reduction in manufacturing costs.

Moore’s law has been partially revised in recent years, due to the achievement of some insurmountable physical limits, but it has nonetheless been the beacon of the semiconductor industry for decades and is still one of the most cited laws of information technology today.

Intel was founded after Moore and Noyce co-founded Fairchild Semiconductor. The two, along with Andy Grove, led Intel to success, which continues to this day.

The company started with a capital of $2.5 million and initially produced RAM, then moved on to processors with the historic Intel 4004 from 1971, the first commercially available. In 1978 it launched the x86 architecture with the Intel 8086. Today Intel is worth about 167 billion dollars and, as you know, it still makes processors. It is recently trying to enter the GPU market with ARC cards.

Moore was vice president of Intel until 1975, then served as president until 1979, before being named CEO and chairman of the board. He stepped down in 1987, but remained on the company’s board of directors. In 1997 he was named president emeritus of the same, a role he held until 2006, when he retired.

In recent years Moore has been a philanthropist very active, especially in the field of ecology, science and medicine. Together with his wife Betty, he founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation which has given more than $5.1 billion to charities since 2000.

Moore has also received several awards. In 1990 he was awarded the National Medal of Technology and in 2002 the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. He is survived by his wife Betty and sons Kenneth and Steven, along with four grandchildren.