The Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot, author of hits such as ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ or the shocking ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’, died this Monday in a Toronto hospital, as announced on the official page that the composer maintained on Facebook. The reasons for his death are unknown at this time, but Canadian media such as CTV and CBC confirmed the death, citing Victoria Lord, a family representative.

Born in Orillia, a city located in the province of Ontario, in 1938, Lightfoot began in the world of music in the mid-sixties and was heavily influenced by folk and country that dominated the scene in those years. Songs like ‘Canadian Railroad Trilogy’ or ‘Pussywillows, Cat-Tails’ were some of the songs that made him known in Canada. But, like many other artists, in the 1970s Lightfoot chose to hang up his electric guitar and approach pop and rock without losing sight of his roots.

It was then that he reached his greatest degree of popularity, with albums like ‘Sundown’, ‘Summertime Dream’ and ‘Dream Street Rose’ and songs like ‘Beautiful’ and ‘I’m Not Supposed to Care’, where he gave free rein to his evocative lyrics and moving melodies. Nominated five times for the Grammys and with seventeen junes -the Canadian equivalent- to his credit, his catalog of songs exceeds two hundred songs, some of which were covered by artists such as Bob Dylan, Jerry Lee Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Richie Havens or Barbra Streisand. Not in vain his ‘For Lovin’ Me’ and ‘Early Morning Rain’ became a success thanks to the folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary. Of the musician, Robbie Robertson, guitarist of The Band and fervent admirer, came to say that he was a cultural treasure of the Canadian nation.

One of the most beloved songs by his fans is ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’, which addressed a real event that occurred in November 1975: the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald during a storm in Lake Superior. The piece focused on the last hours of life of the 29 sailors who drowned in the event. He also topped the singles charts with hits like ‘Carefree Highway’, the ballad ‘If You Could Read My Mind’, his first major international hit, about the breakup of a marriage, and two songs reportedly inspired by his volatile romance with the showgirl. and rock groupie Cathy Smith, ‘Sundown’ and ‘Rainy Day People’.