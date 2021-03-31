Former FBI agent, Army veteran. and advisor to Richard Nixonas well as the mastermind of the Watergate robbery and host of a radio show. Gordon liddy, the man behind one of America’s biggest political scandals, died Tuesday at 90 years old at her daughter’s home in Virginia. Her son, Thomas, confirmed the death but did not reveal the cause. He only clarified that it was not due to coronavirus.

Liddy was found guilty of conspiracy, robbery and wiretapping illegal for their role in the Watergate robbery, which led to Nixon’s resignation. He spent four years and four months in prison, including more than 100 days in solitary confinement.

In his last days, good health had become a sigh. Liddy suffered from Parkinson’s, and life had long been slipping through her fingers.

Gordon Liddy, in front of the Watergate building. Photo: AFP

As one of the brains of Watergate Liddy, of all those involved, he was the one who spent the longest time in prison.

A lawyer by profession, in 1968 he excelled during the Nixon presidential campaign (1969-1974) and was rewarded with a job in the Treasury Department, which allowed him to reach the White House in 1971 as “legal adviser.”

Plumbers

In the White House, however, Liddy led hand in hand with Howard Hunt, a former agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a unit they called “plumbers” (“the plumbers”), dedicated to the war dirty against the opposition.

After that unit was dismantled months later, Liddy and Hunt they continued in functions similar but from the campaign to the re-election of Nixon.

The late Howard Hunt in an image taken in 1992. Photo: AP

Among several bizarre plans to discredit election-year Democrats, Liddy devised the theft of documents in the offices of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate Building in Washington.

Liddy and Hunt, who coordinated the Watergate operation from a hotel room, were arrested after police also instantly detained spies they had assigned to Democratic offices.

Hunt died at the age of 88, in 2007. He served 33 months in prison for conspiracy, wiretapping and robbery. He said he was bitter about having to go to prison while Nixon had been allowed to resign.

A fragile child

Born George Gordon Battle Liddy in New Jersey in 1930, he is said to have been a fragile child who was inspired by poignant radio speeches. by Adolf Hitler that the residents of his German-American neighborhood were listening to then.

“If an entire nation could be changed, raised from weakness to extraordinary strength, so could one person,” he wrote in his autobiography. Will, remembering how roasted and ate a rat at the age of 11 to overcome his fear of rodents.

Jimmy Carter commuted Liddy’s sentence in 1977. Photo: archive

Having served in the military and graduated from law school, Liddy joined the FBI and eventually moved into the Nixon White House.

He was the only one involved who refused to testify during the process and was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison, although he only served 52 months since former Democratic President Jimmy Carter commuted his grief in 1977.

“I have lived as I think I should have lived,” Liddy said upon his release from prison, stating that did not regret and that he would act the same again.

Barred from law, Liddy wrote several books, including his autobiography “Will” (1980), which became a hit with bands.

Acted in various films and between 1992 and 2012 he hosted the popular right-leaning radio show “The G. Gordon Liddy Show”.

Extreme ideas



Some of the extreme ideas that occurred to him and his colleague Howard Hunt, from conspiring to kill critics from Nixon to kidnap protesters pacifists, they never got the go-ahead, but their plan to tamper with the Democratic National Committee offices got the green light.

But the botched robbery, cover-up, and subsequent investigation turned into one of the political scandals. bigger from the United States.

Drafting Clarín

ap