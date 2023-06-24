With videoMany emotions came to Gordon in the program on Friday evening Classics with Kleinsma . The presenter, who hung up his microphone in 2016, sang a South African version of the song Don’t break even by Jacques Brel. Afterward, he couldn’t keep it dry. “I think it’s also that I just didn’t dare to do it anymore.”



23 Jun. 2023

In Classics with Kleinsma Simone Kleinsma discusses the, in their opinion, most beautiful small art songs in the Netherlands with a musical guest. Gordon was a guest on Friday night. He said he was a great fan of Jacques Brel and said that the singer was ‘a unique man’. His favorite song? Don’t break even. “That might be the most beautiful song ever.”

That was the perfect moment for Kleinsma to ask Gordon to sing the song. Not in French, but in South African. The language of the country where Gordon partly lived over a long period of time and also had a home. "I spent 27 wonderful years there. It is actually quite intense to sing like that, because it is called in Afrikaans Tired not to leave."

Visibly heavy

Nevertheless, Gordon, who put an end to his singing career in 2016 after 25 years, took up the challenge. Afterwards he was visibly struggling. ,,You can still hear it”, Kleinsma complimented him after the performance. Gordon tried to control his tears, but when Kleinsma asked him about the reason for his emotions, he couldn’t hold back anymore. “That’s allowed, music does that to you,” said Kleinsma while Gordon gave the waterlanders free rein. “I think it’s also that I almost just didn’t dare anymore. So much negativity, you know,” Gordon sobbed.

Why had Gordon actually stopped singing, Kleinsma wondered. "I just wasn't myself anymore. My voice wasn't doing well anymore and I couldn't offer what I just did at the piano. I couldn't do that anymore. That had to do with drink and drugs and very nasty things. And I fought for that and I'm happy with that. But it was also because I had a singing career, TV career and a catering business. And one of the three just had to pay for it. And I thought: where can I no longer deliver quality? And that was that."

Gordon in tears in Classics with Kleinsma © Broadcasting Max



Gordon in Classics with Kleinsma © Broadcasting Max



