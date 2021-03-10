Journalist Dmitry Gordon, who had previously predicted difficult trials for Ukraine, linked them with the release of the Bellingcat film about 33 Wagnerites who were detained on July 29 on suspicion of preparing riots. He announced this on the air of “Echo of Moscow”, the release of the program “Minority opinion” was published on Youtube-channel.

Gordon announced a film that, in his words, could “blow up” society.

“On March 15, as far as I know, Bellingcat is planning to release an investigation film about the Wagnerians. About the special operation concerning the capture of the “Wagnerites”, which was ineptly leaked by the Russian agents, the Russian Federation, ”the journalist clarified.

According to him, Bellingcat may postpone the release of the film, as the journalists allegedly decided to interview several more employees of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Gordon added that the operation was failed due to betrayal within the Ukrainian leadership, and “people who became traitors will be named in this investigation.”

When asked by the host about whether the release of the film would affect the situation in Ukraine, the journalist replied that he would “blow up society”. Gordon also added that “any truth is useful.”

Former head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bogdan called the story of the detention in Belarus of fighters of the private military company (PMC) Wagner “disrupted by the operation of the Ukrainian special services.” The chief editor of the Censor.net website, Yuri Butusov, said that the SBU wanted to lure PMC fighters to Ukraine and then use them to exchange prisoners with Russia. However, the operation failed because of Zelenskiy’s office. The president himself called the reports about the “drain” of the operation of the special services to capture the “Wagnerites” nonsense.

On July 29, 33 “Wagnerites” were detained in Belarus, whom the authorities accused of preparing riots before the presidential elections on August 9. It turned out that some of them had Ukrainian passports and fought in the Donbass. Ukraine requested their extradition, but the detainees returned to Russia.