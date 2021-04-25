This Sunday, April 25, the draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva was held at 9:30 p.m. at the Madrid State Lottery and Betting Draw Room, as usual. This Sunday, April 25, the jackpot was 5 million euros, however, there was no match for the winning numbers.



The winning combination of this April 25 It is made up of the numbers 8, 33, 48, 4 and 9. For its part, the refund or key number has been 4.

Scrutiny of the Draw of the Gordo de la Primitiva of April 25: Categories: Successful Prize 1st (5 + 1) 0 € 0.00 2nd (5 + 0) 0 € 0.00 3rd (4 + 1) 30 € 6,375.25 4th (4 + 0) 206 € 166.64 5th (3 + 1) 1,165 € 33.68 6th (3 + 0) 9,181 € 13.98 7th (2 + 1) 17,924 € 5.47 8th (2 + 0) 145,931 € 3.00 Refund 276,115 € 1.50

How do you play?

El Gordo de la Primitiva consists of choosing 5 numbers from 1 to 54 of the 1st matrix; and a number, known as a key or refund, from 0 to 9 of the 2nd matrix, for a simple bet.

Can be played multiple bets on the same ticket, marking from 6 to 11 boxes, for a total of between 6 and 462 bets. The greater the number of multiple selections, the greater the amount of the bet. The same bet cannot win more than one prize, but different bets on the same ticket.

What is the prize distribution of the Gordo de la Primitiva?

55% of the total collection is distributed, distributing:

1st Category (5 + 1): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination plus the Refund.

2nd Category (5 + 0): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination.

3rd Category (4 + 1): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

4th Category (4 + 0): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination.

5th Category (3 + 1): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

6th Category (3 + 0): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination.

7th Category (2 + 1): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

8th Category (2 + 0): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination.

Refund (0 + 1): correcting the refund, the amount of the bet is returned.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.