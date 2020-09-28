We tell you the result of the draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva held this Sunday at 9:30 p.m., in the Lottery and Betting Hall of the State of Madrid.

The winning numbers are x, x, x, x and x; and the refund or key is x.

El Gordo de la Primitiva consists of choosing 5 numbers from 1 to 54 from the 1st matrix; and a number, known as a key or refund, from 0 to 9 of the 2nd matrix, for a single bet.

Multiple bets can be played on the same ticket, marking from 6 to 11 boxes, for a total of between 6 and 462 bets. The greater the number of multiple selections, the greater the amount of the bet. The same bet cannot win more than one prize, but different bets on the same ticket.

What is the prize distribution for Gordo de la Primitiva?

55% of the total collection is distributed, distributing:

1st Category (5 + 1): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination plus the Refund.

2nd Category (5 + 0): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination.

3rd Category (4 + 1): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

4th Category (4 + 0): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination.

5th Category (3 + 1): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

6th Category (3 + 0): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination.

7th Category (2 + 1): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

8th Category (2 + 0): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination.

Refund (0 + 1): if the refund is correct, the amount of the bet is returned.

