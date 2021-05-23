This Sunday, May 23, the draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva at the Madrid State Lottery and Betting Draw Room. As usual, the winning combination will be known from 9:30 p.m..

The jackpot this May 23 is 6.8 million euros after last Sunday, May 16, no winning First Category tickets were registered (five hits plus the complementary one).

How do you play?

El Gordo de la Primitiva consists of choose 5 numbers from 1 to 54 from the 1st matrix; and a number, known as a key or refund, from 0 to 9 of the 2nd matrix, for a simple bet.

Can be played multiple bets on the same ticket, marking from 6 to 11 boxes, for a total of between 6 and 462 bets. The greater the number of multiple selections, the greater the amount of the bet. The same bet cannot win more than one prize, but different bets on the same ticket.

What is the prize distribution of the Gordo de la Primitiva?

55% of the total collection is distributed, distributing:

1st Category (5 + 1): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination plus the Refund.

2nd Category (5 + 0): matching the 5 numbers of the winning combination.

3rd Category (4 + 1): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

4th Category (4 + 0): matching 4 numbers of the winning combination.

5th Category (3 + 1): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

6th Category (3 + 0): matching 3 numbers of the winning combination.

7th Category (2 + 1): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund.

8th Category (2 + 0): matching 2 numbers of the winning combination.

Refund (0 + 1): correcting the refund, the amount of the bet is returned.