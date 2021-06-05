The draw for the Gordo de la Primitiva has left money in the pockets of those who have the numbers 06, 13, 19, 28 and 51. The five balls that have been drawn from the drums form the winning combination for today, May 30, 2021. As for the key number or refund, the 9 has been the winner. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this draw and the rest organized by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

First Category (5 + 1) there are no winning tickets so with the generated pot, which will be put into play in the El Gordo de la Primitiva draw next Sunday, a single winner could win 7,700,000 euros. Second Category (5 + 0) there are two successful tickets that have been validated at the Lottery Administration No. 8 in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), located at Andrea Doria, 4, and at the Receiving Office No. 26,120 in Bolaños de Calatrava ( Ciudad Real), located in Plaza de España, 1,

El Gordo de la Primitiva Awards



El Gordo de la Primitiva has 8 prize categories. The prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have the five different numbers plus the refund. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five numbers. The third category refers to whether you get the four numbers plus the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 3 or 4 hits plus the key number respectively. It continues with the sixth category that is hit with three numbers of that combination and with the seventh that is won with the two numbers and the refund. Finally, this is closed if the two numbers of the complete combination are found.

How do you play Gordo de la Primitiva?



In order to play the Gordo de la Primitiva you must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you can participate from one bet to a maximum of five in which you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 54. Through the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado website you can do it online by checking the boxes both for the combination and for the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However with the multiple choice at most you can mark up to nine.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our play has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the Official result of the Gordo de la Primitiva today offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.