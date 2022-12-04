The raffle of

Fat of the Primitive has left money in the pockets of those who have the numbers

05, 27, 42, 44 and 53. The five balls that have been drawn from the drums form the winning combination for today, December 4. As for the

key number or refundthe

07 has been the winner. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

El Gordo de la Primitiva Awards



El Gordo de la Primitiva has 8 prize categories. The

reward The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have the five different numbers plus the refund. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five numbers. The third category refers to if you get the four numbers plus the complementary one. The next two correspond to having 3 or 4 hits plus the key number respectively. It continues with the sixth category that is correct with three numbers of that combination and with the seventh that is won with the two numbers and the refund. Finally, this is closed if the two numbers of the complete combination are found.

How do you play Gordo de la Primitiva?



For

play Gordo de la Primitiva You must first decide if you are going to play through the single or multiple way. If the option is the simple one, you participate from one bet up to a maximum of five in which you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 54. Through the State Lotteries and Betting website you can do it online by checking the boxes both for the combination and for the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However, with multiple choice, a maximum of nine can be marked.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been graced, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

Regarding the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

