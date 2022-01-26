Gord is the debut title of Covenanta new Polish game studio founded by former CD Projekt Red and the producer of 11 bit studios Stan Just. The title was announced last year and currently doesn’t have a release date yet.

Gord, which can be defined as a dark fantasy game of adventure, survival and strategy, is expected to land on PC later this year.

To ease the wait, IGN has released a video dedicated to the history of the game.

In the description we read: “Check out the Slavic folklore that helped inspire Gord in this new cinematic teaser. Gord is a new single-player dark fantasy strategy game from former The Witcher 3 producer Stan Just and his new Covenant development team. Gord will be published by Team17 on PC“.

What do you think of this Gord?

Source: IGN.