Gordthe interesting strategy RPG developed by a team of ex The Witcher authors, has a exit date official on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, announced with a trailer: The game will be available starting August 8th.

Announced in 2021, Gord aims to combine exploratory elements, combat, resource management and a particularly multifaceted narrative sector, challenging us with environmental challenges, enemy threats and internal crises.

“Lead the people of the Tribe of Dawn as they venture into forbidden lands,” Gord’s synopsis reads. “Complete missions that shape their personalities, influence their well-being, and decide the fate of their community. Ensure the survival of your population in a dark fantasy world inspired by Slavic folklore.”

“Erect palisades, develop structures, and grow your gord from a humble settlement to a formidable fortress. However, expansion won’t be easy: your population is constantly at risk from enemy tribes, fearsome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk in the surrounding woods.”

Gord’s quests will take you beyond the walls of your settlement, whether to prevent a calamity from happening or to deal with a personal matter of one of your subjects. The main objectives of the scenario will guide your journey, while the side quests and encounters random characters will send you into the wilderness to hunt down legendary creatures, unlock the secrets of the Ancients, or defeat a terrible plague.”