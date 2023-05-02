Zakaria Aboukhlal (23) won the Coupe de France with his club Toulouse FC on Saturday. The wing attacker from Gorinchem signed ten minutes before the end for the 5-1 final score in the French Cup final against FC Nantes and thus crowned a special first year abroad. “I’m living my dreams now.”
Minne Groenstege
