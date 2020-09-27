The first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, commented on the aggravation of the situation on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to him, the desire of either side to win this conflict will only aggravate the situation for many years.

“If anyone wants to win, then nothing will happen, and only aggravation and collisions will continue for many years. But if we think about improving relations and so that these peoples do not split up and remain in such a difficult situation, we must find, by common efforts, find a way to further (settlement – Ed.), “Gorbachev said “RIA News” September 27.

At the same time, he stressed that this path should not be found through the victory of one of the parties over the other. In this matter, it is necessary to “bet” on what the two peoples will get, and success can be achieved only by respecting the interests of both parties.

When asked to comment on how Russia should behave in this situation and whether it should act as a mediator, Gorbachev replied: “That’s what I said, nothing else is needed.”

On September 27, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the Azerbaijani armed forces had initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that the Armenian armed forces fired on settlements on the contact line in Karabakh. Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.

Later, Baku announced that five were killed in artillery shelling by Armenia and 19 wounded civilians on the line of contact. According to the leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), two civilians were killed, and more than 30 civilians were wounded. Armenia reported the deaths of 16 soldiers of the Karabakh Defense Army.

The authorities of the unrecognized NRC declared martial law and general mobilization. The Armenian government has taken similar measures, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Azerbaijan, on the other hand, announced the introduction of martial law throughout the country and a curfew in a number of cities and regions from 28 September.