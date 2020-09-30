The world would be fairer, safer and more stable if the Soviet Union did not cease to exist. This was stated by the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, in an interview with The Times…

He noted that he did not want the collapse of the USSR, but the radicals and separatists, after the unsuccessful coup in 1991, still finished off the Union without thinking about the consequences.

“How the world would look if the union was preserved – history does not know the subjunctive mood. But I think the world would be better. It would be more stable, safer, fairer, “- leads “RIA News” words of the Soviet leader.

Gorbachev also expressed confidence that the cause of the country’s collapse was not perestroika. At the same time, he admitted mistakes, including the delay in the implementation of reforms, decentralization and weak economic policy.

Among the main achievements of his time in power, the former politician named the end of the Cold War, the conclusion of a nuclear disarmament treaty, freedom to travel outside the country and freedom of speech.

On September 27, Gorbachev gave advice to the future US president regarding Russia. The former Soviet leader noted that an alarming situation has developed in the world and that the risks of a new arms race are extremely high. For the stability of the world, he considers a dialogue between Moscow and Washington necessary.