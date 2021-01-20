Moscow and Washington should discuss regional issues on an ongoing basis. This was announced on Wednesday, January 20, by former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

“Now we need to put the discussion of regional problems on a permanent, systematic basis. I think it would be possible to agree on certain rules of the game and then see if they are being followed. If they are not respected, speak frankly about it, discuss what is wrong, what is the problem, “he is quoted as saying TASS.

Gorbachev proposed diplomatic methods as a method of resolving emerging contradictions.

On January 11, the first president of the USSR also called on Russia and the United States to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3) and take further steps towards nuclear arms control, such as adjusting military doctrines.

Earlier, on January 4, Jake Sullivan, whom US President-elect Joseph Biden is going to appoint as National Security Assistant, said that discussing arms control issues is in the interests of both Moscow and Washington.