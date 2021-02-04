Russian scientists who created the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus “Sputnik V” deserve the Nobel Prize. The corresponding opinion in a conversation with NSN expressed the former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev.

The achievements of our specialists in the development of a drug against COVID-19, according to the politician, speak of a good state of affairs in domestic science.

“Yes, they deserve it. Their work is based on people’s lives, ”Gorbachev stressed.

It is worth recalling that last year, the initiative to nominate the developers of a drug against coronavirus infection for the Nobel Prize was presented at the State Duma’s Health Protection Committee.

This week, the scientific journal Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of “Sputnik V”, noting that the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6%. Meanwhile, the number of states registering the Russian vaccine is increasing every day.

Earlier, the developers of the Russian drug told Muslims that the Sputnik V vaccine is halal.