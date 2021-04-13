The Russian-American summit will help the two countries build relations in a new way, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said. His words convey Interfax…

He noted that he welcomes the proposal of US President Joe Biden to hold a summit of the two countries. Only with the help of bilateral negotiations, according to Gorbachev, can we begin to build relations in a new way.

“Our countries have experience. I mean my meetings with President Reagan in Geneva and Reykjavik, ”he concluded.

Earlier, Biden had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the US leader offered to hold a personal meeting. It is assumed that in its course the parties will discuss the full range of issues relevant to relations between the two countries at the present time.

The Kremlin added that Biden also personally confirmed the invitation to Putin to participate in the climate summit.