Reda Saleem (Dubai)

In the press conference before the Al Ain match in the twelfth round of the ADNOC Professional League, the Serbian Goran Tevgodic confirmed that the “orange” did not have enough time to prepare for the match, after facing Al-Wasl.

He said, “We have done a statistic for the team, and Al-Ain leads the scene in the ranking table, and it has good elements of players, especially in attack, and I have confidence in the team to provide the required level and achieve a positive result, and this is a legitimate ambition, and we played against big teams, and we succeeded in Achieving positive results, whether by winning or drawing, which is what we expect against the opponent, although the absence of goals is a problem, especially in the last 30 meters in front of the opponents, and we hope that the offensive line will return to scoring goals, and we have a good organization, and we hope to return to scoring in this round.

He added: “We play all matches to keep the net without scoring goals, but at the same time we strive to achieve a positive result, which is what the team is doing in all previous matches, and we will not risk the Brazilian player Leandro and he will not play with us in front of Al-Ain, and we are waiting for some medical reports for readiness. Number of players or not.

Mohammed Hilal, Ajman player, said: “The confrontation will be in front of a strong team and the leader in the standings, and we have a good preparation for the match, and all the players are in high spirits in order to continue the positive results that we are looking for in every match. A strong team with all its lines, which we know, and we have to be highly prepared to play a big match.”