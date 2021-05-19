Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The management of the Ajman Club reached an agreement with the Serbian coach Goran Tevjodic to take over the leadership of “Orange” in the new season, instead of Egyptian Ayman Ramadi, and the official announcement is expected to take place in the coming hours, provided that the contract is for a period of one season.

The Serbian coach has long experience in our stadiums, as the coach previously assumed the task of technical supervision, for Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, Baniyas and Ittihad Kalba.

Goran (49 years) previously led several Gulf clubs, including Al-Qadisiyah Al-Kuwaiti (2005-2007), Kuwaiti Youth (2007-2009), Kuwait’s team from the season (2009-2013) and the Saudi Agreement (2013-2014)

The contract with Goran comes after five seasons that Ayman Al-Ramadi spent in the leadership of the team, where he took over the training of “orange” in the first division, and ascended the team to the Arab Gulf League, and the coach succeeded in keeping the team in the professional league for the fifth year in a row.

It is expected that the management of Ajman Club will lead by honoring Ayman Ramadi before his departure, in recognition of what he has provided to the team over the course of 5 seasons.