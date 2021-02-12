Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Serbian coach, Goran, Fujairah said that the Al Dhafra match is one of the important matches for the team, especially as it comes after the loss of the “Wolves” against Sharjah and Baniyas.

He added: It is time to compensate for the negative results, and we must focus, exploit opportunities and fight in all matches to win points.

Goran stressed that the conditions the team is going through are difficult, and the absence of the injured suffers, and we hope they are ready for the next matches.

He added: The team needs a victory for the return of confidence, because it always provides good performance and control over the course of the matches, but it does not benefit without the result.