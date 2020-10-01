In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the Basic Education Officer has issued a decree for the contractual teachers, ie Special Teachers, who provide education to the disabled. After the order of BSA, these special teachers are facing a lot of trouble. In fact, orders have been issued for these special teachers working on contract to attend online.Under the order, contractual teachers who teach the disabled have to now appear using the Samarth app. Also, by uploading a picture with the Divyang, it has been ordered to attend. Now questions are being raised on this decree. At the same time, when NBT Online spoke to the BSA in this regard, they assured the teachers about the amendment in the order, understanding the problems of the teachers.

Promised smartphone and data

Let us tell you that recently the Basic Education Officer (BSA) of Gorakhpur issued an arbitrary decree for special teachers. According to the order, these special teachers have to feed their attendance and children’s details daily on Samarth app. Earlier, the government had assured special teachers to provide Rs 500 separately for data with smart phones. But so far no such digital resources have been made available to these special teachers by the government.

Gorakhpur BSA’s arbitrary order

On the other hand, Gorakhpur BSA has arbitrarily issued orders to special teachers to register their attendance on Samarth App from 1 October. In the midst of all this, the question is arising that where should these contractual teachers, who get a nominal salary, get the smartphone and its expenses. These special teachers get an honorarium of about Rs 15,000 per month. It is difficult for him to bear the expenses of smartphones between household expenses and other responsibilities.

Even ordinary teachers have not adopted the system

In a conversation with NBT Online, a special teacher also said that due to the order of the administration, some teachers have made attendance on their personal phone or any other arrangement. At the same time, this arrangement was also done through Prerna App for general teachers. But the general teachers have taken a strict stance saying that unless they are given tablets and laptops, they will not work with their personal resources.

BSA said – will amend the order

Let me tell you that only 3 lakh children with disabilities in the entire state 2200 Special teacher is employed. You will also be surprised to know that these teachers working on honorarium have been entrusted with the responsibility of 2 primary schools in one day. In the midst of all this, the BSA has adopted a strict attitude and imposed another order on them. Meanwhile, when Gorakhpur BSA Bhupendra Narayan Singh was asked in this regard, he said that he will amend the order.