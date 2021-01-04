Highlights: Surprising incident at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, home of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Eye missing from body of woman kept in medical college morcha, family members accused doctors of removing eye

The police say that the mice have mutilated the eye, the CMO has ordered an inquiry in view of the case.

Gorakhpur

A shocking incident has come to light from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Here the sensation is created by the disappearance of the eye from the body of the woman kept in the morchari. The family has accused the doctors of getting the woman’s eye removed. At the same time, the police say that the mice have mutated the eye. Seeing the matter seriously, the CMO has ordered an inquiry.

According to the information, on December 31, the hanging body was found from the room of Anuradha, wife of Nitesh Chauhan, resident of Harsevakpur Tola of Gulariya police station area. After this, Nitesh had informed the police that his wife Anuradha had committed suicide by getting angry. However, in this case, Anuradha’s mother Bela Devi filed a dowry murder case against Nitesh and his family at Gulariya police station.

Woman’s photo went viral

The case was under investigation, meanwhile, a photo of the deceased woman went viral on social media with her right eye missing. ASP Campierganj Rahul Bhati said that the woman’s eye is crooked by the rats in the fronts.

After the complaint of family members, the city legislator spoke to the police station

After this case, the family of the deceased woman met the city MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal to investigate the matter. After this, the city MLA took cognizance of the matter and spoke to Gulriha police station Ravi Rai and asked for the photo and video made before placing the body in the morchary. The Thanedar provided all the evidence to the city MLA. The city MLA viewed the photo and video. The woman’s eye was safe.

The matter will be investigated

On the other hand, the family has accused the doctors of drawing the woman’s eye. CMO Dr. Sudhakar Pandey said that the case of disappearance of a woman’s eye from Morchery is very serious. The case will be investigated. The postmortem doctor will also be talked to.

There have been such cases before

This is not the first case when a corpse has been molested by a corpse. Even before this, the rats and the fingers of 54-year-old man who lost his life in a road accident from Morchery of the district hospital were mutilated by rats.