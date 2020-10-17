Highlights: In Gorakhpur, a doctor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman

A shameful incident has come to light from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. It is alleged that a doctor called in the cabin here and committed obscene acts by opening a zip of pants in front of a female patient. The doctor said to the woman who had gone for treatment of the throat tonsils, if she had oral sex with her husband, the throat would be cured. If you do not know how to do oral sex, then we are teaching. The police has arrested the accused doctor on the woman’s complaint.

The woman, who hails from Deoria, alleged that on the evening of October 15, she came to Dr. Ganesh Gound’s clinic in Bansgaon with her father-in-law and sister-in-law. He had a problem of tonsils around his neck. On arriving at the number, she reached the doctor’s cabin and explained her problem. It is alleged that the doctor said that if you do oral sex with your husband, then the throat will be cured. The woman said that the doctor said that if you do not know how to do oral sex, then we are talking. After this, the accused started obscene acts by opening a zip of doctor pants.

Doctor did not even check throat: victim

The victim woman came out of the cabin after seeing this handiwork of the doctor. The woman also alleges that the doctor did not even examine the throat and started stating that if she tried it, the throat would be cured. The woman said that her husband works outside. In this case, the SO of Bansgaon police station told that the accused doctor has been arrested. Further action is being taken.