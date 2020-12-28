A history was created during the 2019 Kumbh at Prayagraj, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. For the first time, Kinnar Akhara took out a Peshwa procession. This was the first time in Kumbh and 14 Akharas had been granted Peshwai instead of 13. The Kinnar Arena was included as the fourteenth arena. Now Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara has created a new history by coming forward to be a part of the Sanatan tradition.

In fact, Mahamandaleshwar Kiran Nand Giri Baba of Gorakhpur Kinnar Akhara took the initiative to connect Kinnar Samaj with Sanatan Dharma. A proposal was made by Kiran Nand Giri Baba. Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara and the people of Kinnar Samaj have put their stamp on this proposal. Earlier, Mahamandaleshwar Kiran Nand Giri had completed the Char Dham Yatra under the prevalent tradition of Sanatana Dharma. After 15 days of Char Dham Yatra, on Monday, Mahatmaleshwar group reached Chetna Tirahe of Gorakhpur. Mahamandaleshwar was welcomed with a flower garland here. The traders of Golghar also gave a grand welcome to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. During this time, the enthusiasm of Kinnar society was being created. He danced to the tune of the drum.

Mahamandleshwar overwhelmed with welcome

Kiran Nand Giri Baba says that we do not have any of our own. Everything is a judge for us. The way we were welcomed in Gorakhpur seems like a dream. Mahamandaleshwar Kiran Baba, along with performing Chhath Puja for his judges, also maintains a three-day waterless fast. People have been gathering in large numbers to see Chhath Puja at their residence in PPganj. He also helped the needy greatly during the Corona era. All the essential items including food, mask, sanitizer were distributed among the people.

Kinnar Arena was included in the royal bath

Significantly, in 2019, Kinnar Akhada participated in Kumbh for the first time amidst all the beliefs and controversies in Prayagraj. The Kinnar Arena was a major center of attraction for the people for 40 days in Kumbh. Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, the saint of the arena, attended the royal bath. On March 5, 2019, after the conclusion of Kumbh, Kinnar Akhada took out its thanksgiving journey towards the people of the city. During this time, the public welcomed the saints by offering flowers.