Another Bahubali of Uttar Pradesh, Harishankar Tiwari, is seen to be screwing. The CBI has raided the case related to the company of his son and BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari. The raids have taken place at several locations including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Noida.Gangotri Enterprises, a company linked to BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, is accused of a Rs 1500 crore bank loan scam. Vinay is the son of former Dabang minister Harishankar Tiwari. Harishankar Tiwari is called the mafia of Purvanchal.

The bank had filed an FIR

It is being told that a bank loan was taken for Gangotri Enterprises. Fake documents were used to take loans and later the company did not even pay the loan. In this case, the bank had also filed an FIR against Vinay Tiwari’s company.

Action on these companies

It is being told that raids have been conducted at the houses of BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar, former minister Harishankar Tiwari and his family companies Gangotri Enterprises, M / s Royal Empire Marketing Limited, M / s Kandarp Hotel Private Limited. All companies are linked to Vinay Tiwari.

Who is Harishankar Tiwari?

In the eighth decade, Bahubal was opening the way to politics in eastern UP. Many big mafia gangs had spread here. Amidst this same gang-based politics, Harishankar took the path of politics. Harishankar became an MLA from Chilupar in 1985 after tasting an early defeat. After this the seat came to be known as Tiwari. Despite all the efforts of the then Chief Minister Virbahadur Singh, Tilari’s roots were not uprooted from Chilupar. He won from 1989,91,93,96 and 2002. On this seat, Harishankar became Minister of State, but democracy does not run from previous figures.

Vinay Tiwari’s political journey

In 2007, Rajesh Tripathi was given ticket by BSP. Earlier, Shyamlal Yadav used to fight BSP on this seat. Yadav would have given competition but could not win. Local journalist-turned-politician Rajesh Tripathi was also not taken very seriously. But when the ballot boxes opened, the result had changed. Harishankar had lost his seat. Rajesh, who won for the first time, also got his reward and Mayawati made him a minister. In 2012, Rajesh won again. In 2017, when the BSP ticket saw Rajesh going to his rival Harishankar Tiwari family, he rebelled and joined the BJP. The BSP gave ticket to Harishankar’s son Vinay Tiwari from Chilupar and he won the election.