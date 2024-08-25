Nairobi (dpa)

Kenya’s Gor Mahia overturned a 0-1 deficit against visiting South Sudanese champions Al-Merreikh Juba to a resounding 5-1 victory in the second leg of the preliminary round of the African Champions League.

Gor Mahia managed to make up for their 1-0 loss at Al-Merreikh Stadium in Juba last week, to qualify for the round of 32, after winning 5-2 on aggregate over their rivals.

Gor Mahia will face Al Ahly of Egypt in the next round, the record holder for the number of times it has won the tournament with 12 titles, and which has won the competition 4 times in the last five editions.

Al-Merrikh Juba took the lead early through Samuel Akinbinu in the eighth minute, but Gor Mahia quickly equalized through Chris Ochieng in the 11th minute.

Gor Mahia players took advantage of the confusion suffered by Al-Merreikh Juba, with Alpha Chris and Alphonse Omega adding the second and third goals for the Kenyan team in the 22nd and 35th minutes, respectively.

In the second half, Ronnie Onyango added the fourth goal in the 81st minute, before the same player added the fifth goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, concluding the home team’s goal festival.