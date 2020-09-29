In Bihar, criminals have again created a massacre. In Gopalganj district, a journalist has been roasted by criminals in broad daylight. This sensational incident has been carried out in broad daylight. The criminals came by bullet motorcycle and escaped comfortably, targeting the journalist.

Firing on journalist Rajan Pandey

The incident is in the old market of the Mazagarh police station area in Gopalganj district. It is being told that journalist Rajan Pandey was going for a morning walk from his house. Then three bullet-ridden criminals carried out the incident. On Tuesday morning, as soon as Rajan Pandey arrived in the old market of Manjagarh, he was shot in public. Rajan fell there after being shot. Rajan was admitted to the emergency ward of Gopalganj Sadar Hospital with the help of locals. The doctors here have referred Rajan to Gorakhpur in critical condition after receiving primary treatment.

Journalist named the culprits

After this incident, when journalist Rajan was being taken to Gorakhpur, on the way, he has given the names of the attackers. According to Rajan, he also teaches children and in this connection he was going to give coaching class on Tuesday morning. On the way, Rajendra Yadav (resident of Adampur), Rajkumar Singh (resident of Koini) and Nanhe Singh chased them and measured the bullet.

Criminals identified – Police

District SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that the culprits who shot the journalist have been identified. The police team has been deployed to arrest the culprits. He said that raids are being conducted at potential locations. After the arrest of the culprits, the real cause of the case will be clear. Journalist Rajan Pandey has been participating in social work too. Even during the Corona period and the floods in Gopalganj, Rajan Pandey brought relief material to the needy. After this incident, an atmosphere of terror has formed in the entire area.