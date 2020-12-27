A case of brutal beating of two Mahadalit brothers has come to light in Gopalganj News of Bihar. In which a 21-year-old younger brother was seriously injured during treatment (Murder in Gopalganj). The elder brother somehow saved his life by running away. The cause of the incident is said to be the old enmity. The victim’s elder brother alleges that four youths from the village first took his younger brother hostage and beat him with his belt. Then climbed the bike on him. His younger brother died in this attack. The incident is from Vishunpur village in Yadopur police station area.The 21-year-old deceased has been identified as Tuntun Gond. He hails from Vishunpur village in Yadopur. According to Raju Gond, elder brother of the deceased, the incident took place at 9 pm on Saturday. He told that his brother was a painter and worked from house to house painting. At night, he was returning home after buying vegetables from the market with his younger brother. Meanwhile, four youths from the village started fighting with his brother.

ALSO READ: – Bike riding miscreants showered bullets at property dealer in Patna, died on the spot



Elder brother lodged FIR in police

Raju Gond told that Saddam Mian, Akhtar Ali, Santosh Yadav and Srikanth Yadav grabbed his brother and started beating him. When he tried to intervene, he was also beaten. His younger brother was seriously injured in the assault. He died while bringing him to Sadar Hospital. Four people have been named in this case on the statement of elder brother.

Bihar: Live video of liquor mafia attack on police, chapra creates ruckus

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

Sadar SDPO Naresh Paswan said that four people have been named on the statement of family members in this case. The reason for the murder is mutual rivalry. The SHO has spoken of arresting two nominated Aropians. However, the police is investigating every aspect of the murder.