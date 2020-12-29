The responsibility of all the departments including the environment of Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai has been temporarily given to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. This includes Labor and General Administration Department, Tourism, Forest and Wildlife Department and Employment.

On behalf of the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office, it has been said that the department of Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai has been temporarily allotted to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Gopal Rai will stay in Mumbai for the next 20 days to get treatment for spinal cord injury. Earlier, there was a bullet in his spine, due to which there was a serious injury to his spine.

All portfolios of Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai allotted to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/9eiBVaZD3I – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

According to reports, the Lt. Governor has formally allocated all these departments to Manish Sisodia after a request from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Presently Sisodia has education, higher education, technical education, finance, planning, excise and GST. Significantly, Gopal Rai was shot in 1999 during the student movement at Lucknow University.

It is worth mentioning that Gopal Rai is a veteran leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and he has won the Babarpur Assembly in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. In the earlier elections too, he won the election by contesting the same assembly.

Also read: Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital, infected with corona virus