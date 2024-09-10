Whatley said in an interview with the American network that Trump is “comfortable” and “relaxed” and “ready to go into the debate.”

“It’s unfair for the Harris campaign to say that Trump will lie on the debate stage tonight,” he added.

Whatley also confirmed that Trump will avoid “personal attacks” in the debate with Harris, adding that the former president “was not nervous before the debate at all.”

ABC News will host the debate between Trump and Harris at 9 p.m. local time (1 a.m. GMT Wednesday).

The debate comes eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election, a tight race that could still easily go to either candidate.

This confrontation is particularly important for Harris, as polls show that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not know her well enough, while they know Trump well.

The nationally televised debate is an opportunity for former attorney general Harris to tip the scales against Trump, whose multiple felony convictions, support for supporters convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and repeated false claims provide fertile ground for criticism.

This will be the first time the two candidates have met, and comes after weeks of Trump and his allies launching a campaign of personal and racist insults against Harris.