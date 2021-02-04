WASHINGTON — Three Republicans are joining the Senate Banking Committee for the 117th Congress, according to a list of assignments released by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.

The new members are Steve Daines of Montana, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

Hagerty and Lummis were elected in November for their first terms in Congress. Daines was first elected in 2014 and won re-election in November.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will no longer serve on the banking panel. Former Sens. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who sat on the committee in the last Congress, lost their elections in November.

Two new Democratic senators — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both of Georgia — will also be joining the committee.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, will chair the committee, while Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., will serve as the ranking member.