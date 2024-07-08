Goovi, Hunziker bets on beauty: the 2023 balance sheet

In the year in which the majority of the company she founded changed hands, the wellness brand “Goovi” of food supplements, skincare, bodycare and make-up products created in 2018 by Michelle Hunziker he saw grow Yay revenues but the profits have dropped. The popular show girl, in fact, has been a shareholder for over six years with 22% of The Good Vibes Company (Tgvc) owner of the aforementioned Goovi brand and 3% is held by the co-founder and president Maximum of Water.



The 2023 budget of Tgvc, recently approved, it closed with Revenues increased year on year from 16.4 to almost 19 million euros but the‘profit has dropped from 2.2 to 1.7 million also because production costs rose from 15 to 17.8 million due to investments in marketing and labor costs. Sales benefited from the e-commerce channel which accounted for 68% of the turnover (+7% on 2022) and fromexpansion of the pharmacy and perfumery channel. Among the products, supplements remained stable (around 6 million sales) while Skincare and makeup revenues grew by 17% and 46%, respectively.

In March last year, control of Tgvc, which was 75% owned by Artsana (the children’s products group controlled 60% by Andrea Bonomi’s Investindustrial fund and the remaining 40% by the Catelli family), passed for 27.2 million to Fabio Granata’s Sodalis group.