‘Goosebumps’ was a very popular series from the 90s, which consisted of a collection of spooky stories adapted for children. The production was based on the writer’s books R.L. Stine and, currently, Disney is preparing a reboot aimed at a youth audience. Here we leave you all the details of this new adaptation of ‘Goosebumps’in its original language, which will be released on a special date for lovers of the terror.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Elements’ ONLINE: premiere date confirmed on Disney Plus

Watch HERE the trailer for the series ‘Goosebumps’ (2023)

When does the series ‘Escalofríos’ premiere?

Disney announced this week that the rebooted series ‘Goosebumps’ will premiere on Friday, October 13, 2023. This date is very popular among horror lovers because of the ‘Friday the 13th’ movie saga; In addition, Halloween is celebrated this month, during which many movie buffs take the opportunity to watch their favorite films of the genre.

This series was directed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, and is a collaboration between Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television. It is also known that, as part of the Halloween celebrations, the first 5 chapters will be available from the day of the premiere; Then, one per week will be released until the 10 episodes of the first season of ‘Goosebumps’ are complete.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” sank Disney! Disney’s Diversity President Resigns After Box Office Failures

What will the series ‘Goosebumps’ be about?

The plot of the series ‘Goosebumps’ will follow a group of five high school students who unleash supernatural forces in their city. Driven by their friendships, rivals, and strong pasts, they must work together to save their acquaintances while learning a lot about their own parents’ secrets and investigating the tragic death of a teenager, Harold Biddle, three decades ago.

#Goosebumps #release #date #trailer #Disney #series