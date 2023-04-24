If you Sweeney Todd have seen, from now on you will sit a little less relaxed in the hairdresser’s chair. In this horror musical, a barber kills his customers, after which the downstairs neighbor Lovett turns their meat into patties. It is clear: this is not a light-hearted musical snack. Humor is there, but of the blackest kind.

Bee Sweeney Todd the world is a place of poverty, abuse and violence. After a long exile, the title figure returns to London. He was falsely convicted because the judge lusted after his wife. Returning home, Todd discovers that his wife has poisoned herself and that his daughter is locked in the judge’s house. The barber is out for revenge.

Sweeney Todd premiered on Broadway in 1979 and was showered with awards. There is invariably praise for Stephen Sondheim’s music: ingenious compositions with sharp outbursts, tending towards opera. There are lovely songs like ‘Johanna’, but also fast, humorous songs like ‘The worst pies in London’. This creates an impressive musical palette, as the live orchestra demonstrates in this new performance.

Also read the interview with choreographer Daan Wijnands: ‘Inventing movements is not the problem’



Dark side

The star of the show is Simone Kleinsma, who also played the role of Nellie Lovette 30 years ago in the first Dutch Sweeney Todd. Age makes no difference to the role of the devious pastry chef – or so Kleinsma makes it seem. As a comedienne she captivates the audience with songs like ‘By the sea’. Vocally she is very strong. ‘Hair’ Lovette puts everyone on her bandwagon with an Amsterdam accent and blonde quiff. One of her victims is the young Tobias, a touching and sparkling role by Samir Hassan.

The title character is played by the Flemish Hans Peter Janssens, who played leading roles in, among other things The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables all the way to West End. Like Todd, these are characters with a dark side, roles that require a powerful voice. That is what Janssens is made for: he rages vengefully across the stage. Jonathan Demoor and Valerie Curlingford also stand out in the cast, as yearning love couple. Their voices come together nicely in duets. In addition, Frank van Hengel plays a wonderful charlatan.

Usually the decor adds up Sweeney Todd a fairly realistic picture of 19th century London, as with Opus One a few years ago. The setting is different in the direction of Frank van Laecke: the story takes place in a prison. Dilapidated walls tower over the actors and everyone wears an identical detention suit, number on the chest. This emphasizes the ethical struggles of the characters, but also makes their situation inescapable.

Within the prison walls, players build locations from the story using whatever is at hand. They make a kitchen with a pallet: bricks are the patties, cement is the dough. This creative staging is reinforced by choreographies by Daan Wijnands, who never disappoints. This time he surprises with infectious (ensemble) numbers, in which even Da Vinci’s The last Supper pops up. It makes Sweeney Todd to a modern version of the well-known horror story – goosebumps guaranteed.

https://youtu.be/O2apOSEWW4w

Musical Sweeney Todd: The demon barber of Fleet Street. From: MediaLane. Seen: 21/4, DeLaMar Theater, Amsterdam. See also Economy - Macron: "If we do not implement the reform we will have a deficit of 13,500 million euros" On view until 21/5. Inl: medialane.nl ●●●●●